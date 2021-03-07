Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,644 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. 20,863,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,636,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.