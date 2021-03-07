Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

Shares of SPG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.17. 4,576,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,770. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

