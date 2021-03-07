Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.63 billion. Newmont posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $13.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in Newmont by 31.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Newmont by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after buying an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,020,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $56.74. 7,920,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

