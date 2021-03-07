Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report sales of $2.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $900,000.00. Workhorse Group reported sales of $80,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,962.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $101.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $144.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $276.20 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,955,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,544,260. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Budde sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $309,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,176.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $518,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,019,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

