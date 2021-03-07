Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) versus First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Head to Head Contrast

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Biloxi Marsh Lands pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Biloxi Marsh Lands and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biloxi Marsh Lands $20,000.00 465.93 -$3.03 million N/A N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $52.49 million 2.20 -$24.61 million $0.87 4.41

Biloxi Marsh Lands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Volatility and Risk

Biloxi Marsh Lands has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Biloxi Marsh Lands and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biloxi Marsh Lands 0 0 0 0 N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 15.36%. Given First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is more favorable than Biloxi Marsh Lands.

Profitability

This table compares Biloxi Marsh Lands and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biloxi Marsh Lands -4,807.14% N/A N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC -161.21% 6.50% 3.31%

Summary

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC beats Biloxi Marsh Lands on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biloxi Marsh Lands

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in Louisiana and Texas. The company's principal assets are surface and mineral rights to approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 1.13 billion cubic feet of natural gas and approximately 60.0 thousand barrels of oil. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

