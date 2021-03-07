Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the January 28th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS HLLPF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,236,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,328. Hello Pal International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41.
Hello Pal International Company Profile
