Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0089

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 7th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and $119,984.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 99% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00465551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00068407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055294 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00785812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00027158 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,097 coins and its circulating supply is 1,201,740,214 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

