Brown Financial Advisory Buys Shares of 3,702 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Brown Financial Advisory bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. V.F. makes up 0.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,411 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,468,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,868,000 after purchasing an additional 93,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,789. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.92, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

