Athos Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 110,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Separately, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Peridot Acquisition alerts:

NYSE PDAC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,544. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.58.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.