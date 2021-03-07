Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $30.39 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 679,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.5% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,197,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,100,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

