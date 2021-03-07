Athos Capital Ltd Raises Stake in Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Athos Capital Ltd raised its stake in Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Athos Capital Ltd owned 2.99% of Gridsum worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gridsum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSUM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 183,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,836. Gridsum Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

