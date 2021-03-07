Streamr Market Capitalization Achieves $80.72 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for about $0.0956 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $80.72 million and $5.10 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.65 or 0.00784626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00042049 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

