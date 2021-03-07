Athos Capital Ltd Invests $8.03 Million in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,000. Slack Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,057,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 40.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 398.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WORK stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,107,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,828. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.74 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $213,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 294,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,135.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,216 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WORK. KeyCorp began coverage on Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

