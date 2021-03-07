Athos Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Athos Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. HSBC comprises 0.7% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of HSBC by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.64. 2,556,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

