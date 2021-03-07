Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 10,028 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $117.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,859,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.94. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $207.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

