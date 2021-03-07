Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Makes New $24.64 Million Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,000. Pinduoduo accounts for approximately 8.5% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $41,031,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,106,000 after acquiring an additional 164,151 shares during the period.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,132,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,662. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.26. The company has a market capitalization of $192.31 billion, a PE ratio of -172.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.