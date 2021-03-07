-$0.32 EPS Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.35). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 255.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.55. 2,773,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.