Brokerages Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 196,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 57,470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,557,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,812,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 333,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 332,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,300. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $281.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

