Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 28th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRTY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,504. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Separately, Santander lowered Marfrig Global Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sauces, and desserts.

