Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RICOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $11.33. 3,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. Ricoh has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.