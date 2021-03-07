Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,700 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the January 28th total of 2,875,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.4 days.

Japan Display stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,481. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. Japan Display has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

Get Japan Display alerts:

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.