MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Facebook by 39.7% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 813,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $213,094,000 after acquiring an additional 93,059 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.28. 26,820,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,506,061. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $15,619,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock valued at $375,611,345. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

