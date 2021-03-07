Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,752 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.8% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $34,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 648,886 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.70. 7,277,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,500,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $188.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

