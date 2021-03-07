Analysts Expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. Navistar International reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navistar International.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,159,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,697,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navistar International by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navistar International (NAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.