Brokerages Expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.41 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will post $413.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $412.60 million to $414.22 million. AAR reported sales of $553.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

AIR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 259,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $43.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,578.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,243,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 210.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 212,885 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in AAR by 362.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

