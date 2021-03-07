Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,355,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7,760.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 314,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 310,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

BAC stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $36.93. 74,292,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,892,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $318.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

