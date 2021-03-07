KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that KT Co. (NYSE:KT) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for KT’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KT will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KT.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,883. KT has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.84.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

