Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report earnings of $3.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. Cummins reported earnings per share of $3.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $18.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.24.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,987. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $268.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.74 and its 200-day moving average is $226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

