Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 106,085 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,085 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $17,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after buying an additional 1,335,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,651,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,101 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,754,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,801.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 675,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 639,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 297.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 724,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 542,245 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. 5,806,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,226. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

