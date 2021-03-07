Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $93.40. 9,460,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,028. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average of $96.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

