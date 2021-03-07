iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,605 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $91,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 1,004,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,580,000 after buying an additional 128,331 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. 10,270,807 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92.

