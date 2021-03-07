Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,554,500 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the January 28th total of 6,258,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,549,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RYCEY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,290,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,897,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.92.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

