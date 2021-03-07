Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the January 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLGD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc and its subsidiaries develop, market, and sell household and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Household Products and Personal Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; and stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet name.

