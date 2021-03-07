Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0123 on Top Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Donut has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut token can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $192,449.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.44 or 0.00470855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00068245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00077136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00081324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00051909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.70 or 0.00457430 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DONUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.