Sapphire (SAPP) Market Cap Tops $114.86 Million

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $114.86 million and $129,716.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019737 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000824 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000511 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 525,340,826 coins and its circulating supply is 507,194,337 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com . Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.