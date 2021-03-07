Nebulas (NAS) Market Cap Reaches $34.55 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Nebulas token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a total market cap of $34.55 million and $3.77 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.07 or 0.00790733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00060093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00041948 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,809,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,279,117 tokens. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

