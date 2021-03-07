RKL Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after buying an additional 352,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after buying an additional 527,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,165,000 after buying an additional 138,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,971,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after buying an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

NYSE:PRU traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.66. 2,219,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,343. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

