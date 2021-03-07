RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded up $4.20 on Friday, reaching $133.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,186,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,929. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average of $139.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.