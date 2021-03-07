CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CIM Commercial Trust’s earnings. CIM Commercial Trust posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CIM Commercial Trust.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Shaul Kuba bought 96,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 25,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $185.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.84. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.00%.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.