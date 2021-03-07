Analysts Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Target Price at $2.75

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAKSY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. 8,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

