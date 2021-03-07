Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. 9,121,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,083,275. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,578 shares of company stock worth $980,542. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,016,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after buying an additional 719,561 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

