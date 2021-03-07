RKL Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,638,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,245,822. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

