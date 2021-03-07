ICON (ICX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $732.64 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, ICON has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003904 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $732.64 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,451,910 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

