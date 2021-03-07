Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 28th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 858,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,435,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HTH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 793,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,462. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.