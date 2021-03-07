Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period.

Shares of MNP remained flat at $$14.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

