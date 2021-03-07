Short Interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Decreases By 21.4%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 28th total of 490,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

International Tower Hill Mines stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 377,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,350. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.99 million, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in International Tower Hill Mines during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 1,504.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

