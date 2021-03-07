RKL Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after buying an additional 227,024 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,489,000 after purchasing an additional 113,810 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,033,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 366,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,836. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.18.

