RKL Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded up $11.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,643,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.63 and a 200-day moving average of $336.39. The company has a market capitalization of $358.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $368.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.56.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.