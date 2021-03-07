Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Down 24.2% in February

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the January 28th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 423,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 35,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NCA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 76,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,570. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

