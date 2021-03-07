RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $24.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.05. 11,493,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,866. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $109.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

